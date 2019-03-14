Liberia: Scott Lowe Appointed Arcelormittal's New Liberia CEO

Mr. Scott Lowe has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), a statement from the company has announced.

Lowe has extensive experience in mining, working in senior management positions at BHP Billiton and as CEO in several publicly listed exploration and development companies. In 2015, Lowe took over the Australia-based Intrepid Mines for the second time as CEO, on the confidence of the board of that company due to his "extensive experience in international mining operations and... long history of managing the Company's Zambian assets."

Lowe holds an MBA along with tertiary qualifications in mining engineering and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

The new CEO, will now lead ArcelorMittal Liberia's iron ore concession spanning Nimba County, Bong County and Grand Bassa County.

The previous leadership of AML was been embattled with mine workers over issues of benefits and bad labor practices that shut down the mine for several days at a time.

Lowe said he looks forward to working "with everyone at ArcelorMittal Liberia to build on a solid foundation and create a successful business we can all be proud of." He has expressed a desire to engage with external stakeholders and establish a close and constructive relationship with the Government of Liberia (GoL), the AML release said.

Gustavo (Gus) Gomes, ArcelorMittal's Vice President, Chief Operating Officer welcomed Scott to the position and also commended Sebastiao Costa Filho, who has been acting as CEO for the last 6 months for his excellent contribution.