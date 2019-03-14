14 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Energy Minister Jeff Radebe Recovering At Home After Health Scare

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jenna Etheridge and Lameez Omarjee

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe is recovering at home after reports emerged earlier on Wednesday that he had been rushed to hospital.

"He is at home. He is recovering... There is no emergency and there is nothing to worry about," his spokesperson Mmabatho Ramompi told News24.

She did not have further information on his illness or what had happened.

Fin24 earlier reported that Radebe was rushed to hospital after he was meant to answer questions in Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete said: "He has had to be rushed to hospital on an emergency due to ill health.

"The minister was meant to answer eight questions related to independent power producers and renewable energy."

Source: News24

South Africa

'I Want Those Combi Courts!' - Leaked Audio Lands Official in Hot Water

A leaked recording of Gauteng Sports and Recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko allegedly threatening her staff with dismissal if… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.