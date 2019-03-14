South Africa: Energy Minister Jeff Radebe Recovering At Home After Health Scare

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe is recovering at home after reports emerged earlier on Wednesday that he had been rushed to hospital.

"He is at home. He is recovering... There is no emergency and there is nothing to worry about," his spokesperson Mmabatho Ramompi told News24.

She did not have further information on his illness or what had happened.

Fin24 earlier reported that Radebe was rushed to hospital after he was meant to answer questions in Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete said: "He has had to be rushed to hospital on an emergency due to ill health.

"The minister was meant to answer eight questions related to independent power producers and renewable energy."

