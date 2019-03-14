Liberia's Delegation Arrives in Abu Dhabi for 2019 Special Olympics

Liberia's Special Olympic team has arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arabic Emirates for the 2019 Special Olympic World Games. The Special Olympic World Games is a multi-sport event for athletes with intellectual disabilities in the tradition of the Special Olympics movement.

According to a dispatch from Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Andy Quamie, who traveled with the delegation, following the team's arrival in Abu Dhabi, athlete Hassatou Duah won second place in her preliminary qualification race on Tuesday, March 12, in the 200m race, while Ehiabom Assaf secured the first spot in his preliminary qualification race to boost the country's record at its debut at the Special Olympic World Games.

Meanwhile, Samuel Smith's race has been delayed due some errors on his registration papers emanating from the organizers. The team arrived on Monday, March 11, ahead of the official kickoff slated for March 14-21, 2019.

The delegation includes Ethiabom Assaf (age 18), Hassatous Duah (16) and Samuel Smith (17). Krubo Wolobah Kokulo and Nyemah Yogi Yuoh will serve as Coaches for the athletes, while Yei Dolo is the medic. Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Andy Quamie is serving as government's representative and Celab Dunbar is serving as head the Liberian delegation.

This year's event will bring together about 7,500 athletes, 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers from 190 countries. The Special Olympics is the world's largest humanitarian sporting event and a global movement which focuses on the empowerment of People of Determination with intellectual disabilities through the power of sport.

The event is under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose leadership and vision have been instrumental in bringing together public and private sector partners to be a part of this worthy cause, the organizers said. The Crown Prince Court led the winning bid efforts with a mission to promote positive social change for people with intellectual disabilities and create a more inclusive society.