South Africa: Magashule Reveals ANC's Top 10 List - It Only Has Three Women On It, and Zuma Declined

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has revealed the top 10 names on the party's national list, who may be headed to the National Assembly.

Only three women are on the list.

Magashule was speaking to the media shortly after he registered and submitted the party list to the IEC on Wednesday in Centurion.

Top of the list are president Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza and party chairperson Gwede Mantashe. Also on the list are Ronald Lamola, Fikile Mbalula, Zweli Mkhize and Bheki Cele. The three women who made it into the top 10 are Nomvula Mokonyane, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu.

Those who declined nomination were former president Jacob Zuma, Gugile Nkwinti and Jeremy Cronin.

Magashule said the party's national and provincial lists represent the diversity of a young nation, in terms of race, gender, geographic spread, age and class.

"Critical in these considerations are also issues such as the track record of the candidates including their commitment to the cause of social transformation as enshrined in the country's Constitution, the Freedom Charter and relevant policy positions of the movement."

He added that the party took deliberate steps to include in lists young capable leaders, "who we believe will play a critical role in the renewal and innovation of our legislatures and government. The youngest candidate on our lists is 20 years old," he said.

"The ANC also ensured inclusion in its lists people living with disabilities. The ANC is the only political party, since 1994, who in word and deed ensured equitable representation for women. The 2019 lists live up to this tradition, with 53% of our list [being] women."

Source: News24