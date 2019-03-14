Mauritius Does Not Feature On EU's Blacklist of Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions for Tax Purposes

press release

Mauritius does not feature on the Council of the European Union's blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes. The European Commission has, on 12 March 2019, issued a press release updating its blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes. The overall goal of the European Union (EU) list is to improve tax good governance globally, and to ensure that the EU's international partners respect the same standards as EU Member States do.

The blacklist contains 15 jurisdictions namely American Samoa, Guam, Trinidad & Tobago, US Virgin Islands, Barbados, United Arab Emirates, Marshall Islands, Aruba, Belize, Bermuda, Fiji, Oman, Vanuatu and Dominica. This list, established by the European Commission, is part of the EU's work to fight tax evasion and avoidance and aims to create a stronger deterrent for countries that consistently refuse to play fair on tax matters.

Consequently, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development released a communiqué yesterday highlighting the fact that Mauritius does not appear on the EU's blacklist as a result of the prompt commitment taken by the Government in February 2019. Mauritius, among other committed jurisdictions, namely Australia and Morocco, have undertaken to implement necessary measures in line with best international tax standards by the end of 2019.

Moreover, the communiqué from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development states that Mauritius remains committed to uphold its adherence to international norms and best practices and the Mauritian authorities will continue to work closely with stakeholders in ensuring the good repute of the jurisdiction.