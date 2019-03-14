Rwanda: Announcement - Bugesera Airport Company

Bugesera Airport Company Management hereby informs the public that the job announcement shown below is a scam. No recruitment is ongoing at the moment for the New Bugesera International Airport

All the official valid job announcements will use official logo and branding features of Bugesera Airport Company and contain our contacts indicated below.

Richard Ingless +250 788 310 993 Richard. Ingless@mota-engil.rw

Carla Amante +250 784 440 806 Carla. Amante@mota-engil.rw

Any announcement in the media regarding the business activities related to the New Bugesera International Airport and not made by Bugesera Airport Company is a crime punishable by Rwandan Law and will be investigated by the relevant authorities.

Bugesera Airport Company

In September 2016, the Government of Rwanda (GoR) concluded negotiations of a Public Private Partnership (PPP) transaction with Mota-Engil Africa (MEA) and Aviation Travel & Logistics Holding Ltd (ATL) in connection with the development of the New Bugesera International Airport (NBIA).

The NBIA was awarded to the SPV Project Company - "Bugesera Airport Company" in terms of a public private partnership between the Government Entity - ATL - AVIATION TRAVEL AND LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED (25%) and MOTA- ENGIL ENGENHARIA E CONSTRUÇẤO AFRICA, S.A (75%).

The JV Members have entered into the Joint Venture Agreement, in terms of which the Project Company has been established in order to develop, finance, build, own and operate the NBIA during 25 years.