Namibia: Otjozondjupa Governor's Office Broken Into

THE office of Otjozondjupa governor, Otto Ipinge was broken into on Wednesday night.

The office of his private secretary, also located on the first floor of the Otjozondjupa Regional Council building, was broken into as well.

Files were found scattered on the floor and the governor's camera, personal and official laptops were missing.

"I suspect they were searching for a document. We still have to carefully check all the files and other office items for us to determine what is missing," Ipinge told Nampa Thursday.

Namibian police's Otjozondjupa regional crime investigations co-ordinator, deputy commissioner Naukalemo Andreas was at the scene with a number of police officers to determine how the thieves entered and exited the building.

The public relations' officer of the Otjozondjupa Regional Council, Cornelia Shikongo told this news agency the regional council is guarded 24 hours by a local security company, but the building does not have an alarm or security cameras.

- Nampa