South Africa: Ludik Honoured for Dedication to Artificial Intelligence

Cape Town — DR Jacques Ludik, the South African-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and solutions veteran, has been recognised with a premium accolade at Africa's Tech Week.

This underlies his dedication to AI and data science innovation.

"It's such an honor to receive any award and this one is special because it comes at a time when AI is moving beyond the hype and into the realm of real world application both in the enterprise and society in general," Ludik said.

He has amassed over 25 years' experience in the study and exploitation of AI and data science in real world applications. Ludik is the founder of Cortex Logic, an African based smart technology entrepreneur and AI investor. / AI ecosystem builder

He was formally a founder of Bennit AI, Mosaic, SynerG and CSense Systems, the latter being Africa's first AI company sold to General Electric in 2011. The veteran said AI would impact on every sector of society and commerce.

The expert however mentioned some key challenges to solve around the ethics and impact AI would have.