Sudan: Anas Omar Sworn - in As Wali of East Darfur State.

Khartoum,March14(SUNA)- Maj. Gen(security),Anas Omar was sworn- in Thursday at the Republican Palace before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir,as Wa;ili(governor) of East Darfur State,in the presence of the First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt.. Gen Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, chief justice, Abdu Al-Majid Idris and the National Prime Minister,, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila. Sn/AB