Sudan: Kibir Heads to Addis Ababa to Extend Condolences to Ethiopian Government

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Dr Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir left to Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on a one-day visit to extend condolences to government and people of Ethiopia on crash of the Ethiopian airliner.

Kibir will meeting during the visit the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.

The Vice-President's accompanied delegation comprises Secretray-General of the Presidency of the Republic, Ambassador Jamal El-Sheikh and Chairman of the Federation of African Journalists, Al-Sadiq Al-Rizaigi.

The Vice-President was seen off at Khartoum airport by Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Saad Omer and a number of government officials.