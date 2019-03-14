Liberia: President Weah Signs Book of Condolence for Geraldine Doe-Sheriff

The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Wednesday, March 12, 2019 signed the "Book of Condolence" for the late Geraldine Doe-Sheriff whom he described a true patriot and a pillar of Liberia's contemporary women movement.

The President signed the condolence book at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, visibly filled with sorrow over the passing of Senator Doe-Sheriff with whom he had a longstanding political affiliation.

"The passing of Senator Doe-Sheriff is a big blow not only to her family and the Senate, but also to women in leadership and particularly young girls aspiring to be great leaders of tomorrow for whom she was a role model," the President noted in a statement issued on February 10, 2019.

He said Senator Doe-Sheriff was a great inspiration to many women who felt that there was no hope for them in a male dominated society.

President Weah recalled that Geraldine or "Lady Zico" as she was called by football fans, helped to champion the cause for women empowerment and motivated many women to step up into leadership roles.

The fallen Senator is expected to be buried on Saturday, March 16, 2019.