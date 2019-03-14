Malawi Appoints Mkandawire National Women's Coach

Malawi has appointed Abel Mkandawire as head coach of the women's national football team, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier against Mozambique next month.

He replaces Maggie Chombo Sadik who has been redeployed to the post of technical advisor.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has maintained Andrew Chikhosi as an assistant coach joined by McNebert Kazuwa whereas Catherine Chikandula remains team manager.

Time might not be his best ally, but Mkandawire, a CAF A-Licence holder, is not losing sleep, tells CAFOnline.com that he believes in economic training.

"In coaching, you use the time that you have been given. I will do what we call economical training. This is the training that develops technical, tactical, physical and psychological component of football at the same time," he said.

"I promise that I will do my best to produce results. I will provide the girls with the highest level of football within a highly enjoyable atmosphere. It is very important to put the girls in good state of mind. Without that you cannot succeed in football."

The First round, first leg matches would be played on the weekend of April 1 and 9. The overall winner between Malawi and Mozambique has a date with Kenya at the next round.

Malawi rarely participates in qualifiers for international competitions. The She Flames last participated in the regional Cosafa Women's Championship in South Africa last year but failed to get past the group qualifying stages.