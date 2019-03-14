14 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Holds Talks With Jubbaland State Leader in Kismayo

Somali prime minister, Hassan Ali Khaire held meeting with Jubbaland state leader Ahmed Madobe in the southern port city of Kismayo on Wednesday night.

The talks focused on ways to restore the cooperation between the Federal government and the Federal State that halted last year after regional leaders cut ties with Mogadishu.

Sources revealed to Radio Shabelle that both sides agreed to bring an end to the standoff and resume the efforts to stabilize the country and move forward.

The PM accompanied by a number of cabinet members and army officials are in Jubbaland state for the past two days on a mission to resolve the political stalemate.

