Namibia: Lüderitz Experiences Water Supply Problems

A TRANSFORMER breakdown and subsequent water pump failure disrupted water supply at Lüderitz.

Residents who spoke to The Namibian said they have had their water supplies disrupted since Monday.

"We use seawater to flush toilets. We also have to buy bottled water because no drinking water is available at Lüderitz," explained community activist, Reginald Diergaardt.

The local town council yesterday issued a press statement, informing residents and businesses that there are some technical problems being experienced with the transformer and water pumps.

The council assured the residents that NamPower and NamWater were fixing the faulty transformer and water pumps to restore water supplies at the coastal town. Water rationing will be imposed during the water crisis, the council added.

"We have an action plan in place to deliver water to the residents of Lüderitz until the situation is resolved," said the council's acting chief executive officer, Otto Shipanga.

Once the situation is resolved, the high areas in town will still experience a low flow of water, compared to the low-lying areas.

Shipanga apologised for the inconvenience the water disruption had caused to various local industries and the community at large.

The Namibian understands that complications during the installation of a transformer had affected power to the NamWater borehole pumps and booster, resulting in the disruption of water supplies at the town.