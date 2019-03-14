Rwanda: RG-Consult to Hold the First Property Shoppers Bazaar in Rwanda

RG-Consult Inc the publishers of the Property Magazine Rwanda now on its 10th edition, has finalized plans to hold the first edition of an expo specific to real estate and construction sector known as the Kigali Property &Shoppers Bazaar2019.

The expo which is designed as a 6 day national real estate meeting and exhibition for Rwanda by real estate stake holders will be held under the theme "Dream It, Finance it & Achieve it".

The event that is meant to provide an insight into real estate in Rwanda will be held from the 18th March 2019 to 23rd March 13, 2019 at Chic complex in down town Nyarugenge District.

Speaking to journalists during a press conference held at Serena hotel on 13th March 2019, Remmygious Lubega of RG-Consult Inc said that the expo is expected to be attended by prominent national property investors and developers, a cross section of leading commercial banks, top tier consulting firms and real estate practitioners as well as public authorities and ministries.

"Not only will the expo provide an insight into real estate, but will be a great opportunity for the stakeholders in the sector to make deals, shop and network. We believe that some of the leading construction sector material suppliers, shoppers and consumers will attend" said Lubega.

"The event is free entry for anyone looking for a real estate deal and finance to develop projects. We have over 20 exhibitors leading in the industry and we are expecting over 2,000 real estate deals and over 5000 shoppers" added Lubega

According to Fred Oluoch-Ojiwah the editor of Property Magazine Rwanda, the ongoing boom in Rwanda's leading estate sector under pinned by strong economic fundamentals is fuelling a new wave of optimism and opportunity.

"The Kigali Property and Shoppers Bazaar 2019 will reveal how rapid changes in technology, leadership and skill in local property sector will provide a platform for scalable and sustainable development in the sector" said Oluoch.

One of the leading construction sector material suppliers Aliraza Ladiwala and the director of RAC Ceramics & Sanitary Ware Ltd said that the construction industry is indispensable to the development of Rwanda's economy and comprises the building, transport and civil engineering sectors.

"It provides the physical infrastructure, which is fundamental to the development of the country, and its activities affect all the stakeholders in the construction sector that touches almost everyone's lives. We believe that with this upcoming Property Bazaar, we shall have chance to show case and interact with other players in the market" said Aliraza.