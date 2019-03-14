Western Sahara: Galician Parliament Integroup to Support Sahrawi People Meets With the Representative of Frente Polisario

La Coruña (Galicia) — The Peace and Freedom Intergroup for the Sahrawi People in the Galician Parliament met with the delegate of the Frente POLISARIO, Jira Bulahi, to evaluate the current situation and present the plan action for 2019.

The representatives of the different political forces that make up the intergroup addressed the different scenarios of solidarity and support for the Saharawi people. The current situation and elections at the level of Europe and the Spanish State were also discussed in order to redouble the work to include the issue of Western Sahara in the different political agendas.

The representatives of FEDISSAH and SOGAPS presented the work that has been done to strengthen the platform of solidarity with the Sahrawi struggle and the work at the political level.

It should be recalled that the meeting, was attended by the Saharawi representative in Galicia, along with Maite Isla, president of the Galician Association of Support to the Saharawi People (SOGAPS) and Carmelo Ramirez, president of the Federation of Institutions in solidarity with the Sahara (FEDISSAH).SPS