South Africa: Swift Response From SAPS Lands Four Armed Robbers Behind Bars

Western Cape: The swift response from Stellenbosch police was no match for four armed suspects who were arrested shortly after robbing a convenient store at a petrol filling station in Bird Street Stellenbosch late last night. The suspects held the staff of the business at gunpoint and fled the scene with cash in a gold Toyota Avanza. SAPS were quick to respond to the incident and following a high speed pursuit, the getaway vehicle was stopped in Somerset West. The four male occupants aged between 30 and 40 were arrested and two 9mm firearms were confiscated. One of the suspects was identified as a police officer stationed at Hout Bay police station. Once charged, the suspects are due to make a court appearance in Stellenbosch.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape police, Lt Gen KE Jula praised the Stellenbosch members for their vigilance and speedy response, and welcomed the arrest of the perpetrators. He said that SAPS in this province has no place for police officers who live a double life as criminals too.

Enquiries: Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut - 0833001752 wcmedia@saps.org.za

