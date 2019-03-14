Tanzania: Samora Machel's House in 'Bad State of Repair'

The house of first Mozambican President Samora Machel in Nachingwea District, Lindi Region, is a bad state of repair despite its legacy of liberation struggle for southern African countries.

The house is on Farm 17 located about 27km from Nachingwea Town centre, which was established for growing groundnuts by British colonialists in a failed Tanganyika groundnuts scheme in the late 1940s.

Farm 17 was later used as a camp by Frelimo during Mozambique's national liberation struggle and later as a training base for freedom fighters from Zimbabwe, Angola and South Africa.

With abandoned 2km long dugout used by President Machel and his crew at the time, the dilapidated house serves as quarters for Farm 17 Secondary School staff members.

Tanzania Standard Newspapers Limited (TSN) journalists, who visited the area, found the house in a bad state despite its history of independence struggle in southern Africa and a potential tourist attraction in the district.

Farm 17 Secondary School Headmaster, Zakaria Budimu said they had tried to take care of the building, but it had no budget for renovation.

"As a school we have no plans for renovation as we don't have a budget for it. The renovation needs a lot of money.

What we normally do is to take care of it," he told TSN reporters visiting potential areas for investments ahead of a business and investment forum for Lindi Region planned for later this month. Mr Budimu appealed to the government to renovate the building and develop the area to attract tourists.

"The government should renovate the house and the dugout and develop this place," he stressed. Nachingwea Dictrict Council Chairman, Ahmed Salum Makoroganya earlier said every year the Mozambican ambassador to Tanzania, embassy officials and some Mozambican nationals visited the area.

He noted that they were planning to promote it and receive a significant number of Mozambican people, who used to reside in Nachingwea during their independence struggle.

He said they were expecting students from Nachingwea University opened in Mozambique to visit the place to learn about independence struggle by Frelimo freedom fighters.

The university takes its name from the main political-military centre in Nachingwea, where Frelimo trained its guerrilla army during the war for Mozambique's independence from Portuguese colonial rule.

Mr Machel was the first President of Mozambique from the country's independence in 1975 and was killed in his presidential aircraft crash near the Mozambique- South Africa border in 1986.