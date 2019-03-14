Cameroon: Paralympic Sports - Schools Sensistisation Project Launched

An awareness campaign called AGITOS GSP 2018 was officially launched in Yaounde on Tuesday March 12, 2019.

Formerly people with disabilities were considered as unfit for sports. However, that is not the case today as they can valuably represent the country in international competitions. This is due to the fact that Paralympic sports were not well known in Cameroon. It is in this light that a new project called AGITOS GSP 2018 was launched at the headquarters of the Cameroon National Paralympic Committee (CNPC) in Yaounde on Tuesday March 12, 2019.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Cameroon National Paralympic Committee, Jean Jacques Ndoudoumou, called on the public to support the project so that together they can help encourage the practice of parasports in schools.

The project AGITOS GSP 2018 is an awareness campaign to sensitise on the practice of parasports in the school milieu in Cameroon. For a start the CNPC has chosen six pilot primary schools from two regions; the Centre and Littoral regions. The three schools from the Centre Region, (CNRPH), (CESAM-CRERA) and (CJARC) signed protocol agreements with the CNPC. The same exercise will take place in Douala for the other three schools in the days ahead.

The objective is to sensistise actors of the education sector on the need for children to start practicing parasports from the primary school level. Jean Jacques Ndoudoumou said the project will also make the public know disabled people and that through sport they can change the image of the society. He said the project will be extended to secondary schools and even the University Games so that disabled athletes can participate in the games.

One of the beneficiaries, Martin Luther Amahata Adibita, official of the Club for the Blind in Cameroon (CIRJAC) said the agreement with the CNPC will enable visually impaired athletes to participate in all competitions organised by the Ministries of Sports and Physical Education, Basic Education and Secondary Education, among others.