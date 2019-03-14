14 March 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Poverty Eradication Ministry Apologises for Food Parcel Delays

THE Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare on Tuesday apologised for the delay in the distribution of its food bank parcels to beneficiaries.

The apology was made through a media statement made available to Nampa by Esther Lusepani, the executive director in the ministry.

The delay was caused by internal administrative issues which affected the ability of the ministry to do double distributions for February and March, respectively.

The ministry's chief public relations officer, Lot Ndamanomhata, said in a separate interview that the ministry has every intention of spending the money earmarked for poverty eradication by the end of the financial year, which is why there is a double distribution for February and March.

"We have thus far spent 94% of the money as intended," he said, adding that the institution last year was accused of having underspent.

"We don't want to repeat the same thing this year," he added.

The statement further attributed the situation to a delay in parcel distributions experienced in January, as well as another delay in the reconciliation of books in the ministry the previous month.

- Nampa

Namibia

