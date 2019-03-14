South Africa: Medical Emergency Caused Paris-Bound Plane to Return to Joburg - Air France

A medical emergency was the reason behind the return of an Air France plane, which was bound for Paris, to Johannesburg, the airline said on Wednesday.

Flight AF995, which took off from OR Tambo International Airport around 19:50 on Sunday, crossed into Zambia at an altitude of 34 000 feet when it had to make a u-turn, according to FlightRadar24.

Wouter Vermeulen, Air France KLM General Manager Southern Africa, told News24 that the Airbus A380 had been in the air for about four hours.

"The health of the particular customer was of prime concern as well as the safety of the other customers on board," he said.

The plane was scheduled to land in Paris at 05:45 the following morning.

"The aircraft landed [in Johannesburg] and took off again normally... The only impact was for our customers that had missed their onward connection in Paris were re-booked on the next connecting flight to their final destination," Vermeulen said.

"Again, we reiterate that safety and the well-being of our customers is our first and foremost concern."

The same day, another Air France A380 to Paris had to return passengers to the Ivory Coast capital Abidjan.

Reports indicated that one of the plane's engines failed as it entered the cruise stage.

Vermeulen said there were no similarities between the two flights because the one plane returned for medical reasons and the other for technical reasons.

