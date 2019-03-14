14 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dlamini, Mokonyane and Gigaba Make ANC's National Assembly List - Magashule Confirms

By Lizeka Tandwa

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has confirmed all those implicated in state capture allegations, including Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Monkonyana, and Malusi Gigaba have made the party's lists.

Magushule submitted his party's lists for the National Assembly, and Provincial Legislatures to the Electoral Commission of South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday afternoon.

"The ANC has looked at what the law says. You are talking about people who have never being charged with any crime... Why are you trying to single out people, because they are out there in the media with allegations?"

Mokonyane is alleged to have received bribes from Bosasa, the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture heard

Dlamini and Gigaba was found by the Constitutional Court to have lied under oath.

Last year, the Constitutional Court dismissed Gigaba's application for leave to appeal a ruling that he had lied under oath and violated the Constitution.

The 2017 Gauteng High Court in Pretoria judgment followed a court battle which Fireblade Aviation, owned by the wealthy Oppenheimer family, lodged in November 2016 against the Department of Home Affairs and others.

Political Parties have until 17:00 on Wednesday to submit their lists and a pay their deposits.

More to follow

Source: News24

South Africa

