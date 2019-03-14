South Africa: Three Arrested, Goods Worth R10 Million Seized in Suspected Tax Evasion and Counterfeiting Operation

Gauteng police have arrested three suspects after seizing goods worth R10m at warehouses in Midrand on Wednesday.

"In one of the warehouses various brands of alcohol, including White Horse, Captain Morgan, J&B, Jameson and Smirnoff, destined for the export market were being recapped and several identification marks removed for the purpose of selling them to the local market for cheaper prices," police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said in a statement.

Police suspect that these goods are purchased at a cheaper price for export, thereby "fraudulently evading to pay tax included in all the goods sold in the local markets".

"In a second warehouse, police seized packing machines, packaged counterfeit spices and packets as well as spice powder in hundreds of bags," Dlamini added.

Two of the three suspects were found on the premises placing spices in counterfeit packaging material.

The three suspects have been charged with fraud and charges related to tax evasion. They are being detained at the Midrand police station while police conduct further investigations.

Source: News24