South Africa: Boy, 13, From Nearby School Arrested After Mondeor High School Pupil Stabbed to Death

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Mondeor High School pupil, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday, Gauteng police confirmed.

"The deceased, who was on his way to school, was attacked and stabbed to death by three other school boys from a nearby school in the area," said Captain Kay Makhubele.

"Police formed a team of detectives who followed up the information from the scene which led them to another school in Mondeor where one 13-year-old suspect attends."

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the boy with a stab wound to the chest and no signs of life.

He said CPR was immediately initiated to try revive the patient."Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned, and he was declared dead by another service," Meiring said.

News24 identified the deceased as Grade 11 pupil Kulani Mathebula.

His mother had cried "I want my son" as pathology services removed his body from a patch of grass, situated just 10 minutes away from the school.

Mondeor High School principal Vangelia Nicolaou was among the first at the scene.She said that, when she arrived, Mathebula was still breathing and his eyes were open. Next to him, lay his blazer, bags and shoes.

Makhubele said they were calling on the two outstanding boy suspects to hand themselves in "because the police will not rest until they are arrested".

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the school following the stabbing, said he was deeply shocked and saddened.

"It is saddening that instead of giving report cards I will be giving a death certificate to these parents. We take this time to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the school community of the said learner, during this time of grief," he said.

Pupils were being provided with counselling.

Lesufi said it was encouraging that some residents submitted video footage to assist the police's investigation.

He appealed to pupils not to seek revenge but to rather assist authorities with information that could be helpful.

"I am grateful for the leadership of the Principal and her staff members, for doing everything within their powers to contain the situation, because if it was at another school, probably learners would have left immediately in the morning."

Anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects can call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24