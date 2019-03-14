South Africa: For Better or Worse - Cape Couple Refuses to Let a Robbery Stop Their Big Wedding Day

The marriage of Muneer Hercules and Maryam Kallie was anything but ordinary.

Instead of a religious building or courthouse, the couple was joined in marriage at a hospital in Gatesville, Cape Town.

Walking down the passage of the hospital in her exquisite bridal gown, holding a bouquet of pink roses, the veiled bride, Maryam Kallie, approached her injured husband-to-be who was recovering after he was attacked at his home the previous evening in a robbery.

Pictures posted on Facebook show a bed-ridden Muneer next to Maryam as they make their way down a corridor, accompanied by family members and religious representatives who officiated.

Melomed Private Hospitals gave the blessing for the nikkah, or Muslim wedding ceremony, to be held in the hospital and the couple quickly adapted their plans - not allowing the criminal event to stop them from tying the knot.

Speaking to News24, Shameema Adams of Melomed stated that "the patient was brought into Melomed Gatesville trauma unit on Saturday evening 9 March. The main priority of the medical team was to ensure the medical stabilisation of the patient and good clinical outcomes. We then learnt of his wedding to take place the following day. The management and staff of Melomed tried their best to accommodate for this special event to continue as planned and arranged for the ceremony to take place at the hospital for the couple and their families."

Adams continued: "It was the first wedding ceremony held at the hospital and something very special that we will remember. The medical team, nursing and staff all played an integral part of this event."

Source: News24