14 March 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Man Denied Bail in Dagga Case

By Lugeretzia Kooper

A 34-YEAR-OLD Motswana man who was arrested for allegedly smuggling cannabis into Namibia made his first appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, and was denied bail.

Kabimba Kealeboga was arrested on Monday at the Ngoma border post in the Zambezi region after customs officials searched his Honda Accord vehicle, and found 15 kilogrammes of dagga he was allegedly trying to smuggle into Namibia. He appeared before magistrate Boyd Namushinga, who postponed the case to 17 April for plea.

Astrid Hewicke represented the state.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson, inspector Kisco Sitali told The Namibian on Monday that the cannabis had a street value of N$151 000.

