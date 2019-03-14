Tanzania: Bring On Yanga, Says Lipuli Coach

Dar es Salaam — Lipuli FC coach Selemani Matola says his team is capable of giving Young Africans a real run for their money when the two teams face off this weekend.

Matola's men were busy yesterday, perfecting their tactics ahead of the Mainland Premier League slated for Saturday at the Samora Memorial Stadium, Iringa.

Currently, Yanga top the league with 67 points from 27 matches. Lipuli, on the other hand, sit fifth with 41 points from 30 games.

The day will also see Coastal Union facing Alliance FC at the Mkwakwani Stadium, Tanga, while Azam FC will host Singida United at the Azam Complex.

Biashara United of Mara Region and African Lyon will face off at the Karume Memorial Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Kagera Sugar will host Mtibwa Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba, while Mwanza's Mbao FC will be in Mbeya to face Mbeya City at the Sokoine Stadium.