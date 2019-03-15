Uganda: Chameleone to Follow Bobi Wine Into Politics in Upcoming Elections

Popular Ugandan singer Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Jose Chameleone may be about to try his hands in a political career.

The musician is yet to declare his interest, but his younger sibling Pius Mayanja, aka Pallaso, let the cat out of the bag by confirming the 'Valu Valu' hit maker is keen to become the next Lord Mayor of Kampala.

"It is not a joke," Pallaso is quoted on Spark TV.

"The old people have done their part as leaders of this country, it's now our turn as young people."

Should he contest, the flashy musician will be up against the equally popular lawyer Erias Lukwago.

It is not immediately clear which party Chameleone will use to vie even though he is known to be particularly close to President Yoweri Museveni.

Chameleone's long term ally Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine triumphed in the Kyadondo East parliamentary by-elections in 2017.

The next elections in Uganda are slated for 2021.