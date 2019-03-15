14 March 2019

Kenya: Woman Gives Birth at Uhuru Park After Being Kicked Out Over Rent

By Nyaboga Kiage

With her house locked by the landlord due to rent arrears, Ms Rebecca Atieno had no other option but to seek refuge at Uhuru Park.

Hours earlier, she had just been fired from her job under unclear circumstances.

Her pregnancy was due, and on Wednesday night, her water broke.

She delivered the baby girl alone and wrapped it in a sweater to protect her from the cold. She named it Baby Hope.

A Good Samaritan spotted her in the park with her new born and alerted St Johns Ambulance.

St Johns Ambulance then rushed her to the Kenyatta National Hospital where she is currently admitted.

