Ethiopia Bans Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 Flights in Its Airspace

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has banned Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 flights in its airspace following last Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 bound for Nairobi crashed on Sunday killing all the 157 people on board.

The Ethiopian Aviation Authority told ENA that the airspace be closed to Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 aircrafts.

The European Aviation Safety Agency has also banned Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights in its airspace, after Germany, France, and Britain announced national prohibitions.

A growing list of countries, including Ethiopia, Britain, France, Australia, China and the U.S as well as individual airlines across the world have already temporarily grounded their 737 Max 8 jets.