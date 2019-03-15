14 March 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mutiny at Gor Mahia as Players Threaten to Boycott Today's KPL Fixture

By David Kwalimwa

The perennial financial challenges at Gor Mahia are here with us again.

Players have threatened not to honour Thursday's Kenyan Premier League clash against Kakamega Homeboyz in Machakos unless their pending salary arrears and allowances are paid in full.

Nairobi News can confirm the players refused to train on Wednesday, a day after returning to the country from North Africa where the team suffered a loss against Egypt's Zamalek in the Caf Confederation Cup group stag match.

This move left coach Hassan Oktay with no tools to work with only days before the team hosts Angola's Petro Atletico where a win will guarantee the side an extra Sh8 million plus a slot in the quarter-final.

"This (going on strike) is the language the management appears to understand better," explained a first-team player who wished not to be named.

"We are serious about not turning up against Homeboyz and Petro. We cannot work on empty stomachs. We have nothing to tell our dependants and landlords. They cannot believe we don't have the money," he added.

Nairobi News understands the accrued monies consist of salaries for the month of February plus winning bonuses and training allowance since the start of the year.

This is the first time the players are going on strike this season. Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier was unavailable for comment.

