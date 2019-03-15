14 March 2019

Kenya: Indiza Off to a Flier at Magical Kenya Open

Nairobi — Johnnie Walker-sponsored Dismas Indiza started off his 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship campaign to a flyer, finishing 2-under par 69 to leave him in fifth by the time he left the 18th green.

He started his round from the par-4, 10th tee with a birdie before following it up with another at the par-5,11th.

He however struggled to hole consecutive bogeys at the par-5, 12th, par-4, 13th and par-3, 14th holes before holding par on the rest of the holes for a total of 37. He found the groove back on the first nine to play blemish-free to hole birdies on the par-3 4th, par-5, 6th and par-4, 7th holes for a total of 32.

Speaking after the round, Indiza said:

"I tried my best to play well since I started with consecutive birdied at the 10th and the 11th holes before struggling at the 12th, 13th and 14th holes; but I later calmed down and started playing well but it was generally a decent outing for me today and I felt that I don't have much to improve on going into round two tomorrow."

Commenting on the course conditions, Indiza said:

"The course is in good shape; the fairways are a bit dry, but the greens are in very great shape. It got tricky with the wind in the morning, but I can only sympathize with the afternoon groups when the wind really picks up here."

Indiza will be teeing off at the first tee tomorrow at 1:00pm alongside India's Shubhankar Sharma (who finished 3-over par 74) and Spain's Adri Arnaus (who finished 5-under par 66 to top the leaderboard as of 3:00pm on Round One).

