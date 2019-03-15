14 March 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: World Bank Funding in Angola Reaches U.S.$ 1.1 Billion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The World Bank (WB) financing portfolio in Angola is currently valued at USD 1.1 billion, said Wednesday in Luanda, the vice- president of the institution, Hafez Ghanem.

Agriculture, health and education are the areas where the World Bank has allocated its financing to Angola. This financial assistance, envisaged for the next three months, aims at the social protection of the most vulnerable populations.

On the sidelines of a meeting with the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers, Hafez Ghanem stressed that this new financial support that the WB will grant to Angola results from the trust in the programs that are being implemented by the Government.

During the meeting, the Angolan economic team and WB Vice-President Hafez Ghanem also discussed issues related to the WB's support for agriculture and how the agricultural sector can grow, and discussed how the Bank can provide support to the mining sector.

Angola

Angolan State Harmed in More Than U.S.$ 4 Billion

The Angolan State has been harmed by more than USD 4.7 billion from private investments made with public funds,… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.