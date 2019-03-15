Mozambique: Cyclone Idai Lands in Dondo, Lashes Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Tete and Inhambane

Tropical Cyclone Intense IDAI, Category 4, has made landfall in Mozambique, entering the Dondo district, in Sofala province, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) - and the intensity should decrease to category 3.

With very strong winds (160-190 kilometers per hour), accompanied by very heavy rainfall (over 150 mm in 24 hours) and severe thunderstorms this system is already influencing all districts of Sofala and Manica; in the districts of Chinde, Luabo Inhassuge, Mopeia, Nicoadala, Maquival, Mocubela, Mulevala, Milange, Dere, Morrumala, Mocuba and Quelimane City (in Zambezia province); in the districts of Changara, Mutarara, Doa, Marara, Cahora Bassa, Moatize, Tete and Chiuta City (Tete province); and also in the districts of Govuro, Inhassoro, Vilankulo and Massinga (in Inhambane province).

INAM also forecasts moderate to heavy rain (30-50 mm / 24 h), accompanied by severe thunderstorms and winds gusting to north in the provinces of Niassa, Cabo Delgado and northern Tete.

However for Gaza and Maputo provinces, INAM forecasts some cloud, showers or light rains, with a weak to moderate southeasterly and southwest wind.

allAfrica editor's note: This content was published at 22h45 on Thursday night.