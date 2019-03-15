Cote d'Ivoire: Football Legend Didier Drogba Catches 'Tetema' Fever

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz lit up social media after sharing a video capturing legendary Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba jamming to his latest 'Tetema' hit song.

Diamond is in France where he is expected to record music with some artistes in Paris.

The video was shot at a private party for Drogba .

The former Chelsea footballer is filmed copying Diamond's dance moves

Diamond posted; "Damn! last night was Lit! as Fu*k,... ..A private party for our Legendary & Icon brother @didierdrogba 's New age Song #TETEMA by @rayvanny."

