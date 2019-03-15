Rwanda: Battered AS Kigali Eye Peace Cup Solace

AS Kigali head coach Djuma Masudi Irambona has conceded that the Azam Rwanda Premier League title is out of reach and his side is rather focused on challenging for Peace Cup this season.

The City of Kigali-sponsored side have lost seven games and drawn five times after twenty league games this term, and they trail leaders APR by a whopping 21 points with six match rounds to the end of the 2018-19 league season.

"The dream of winning the league title is far gone now, maybe next season. However, we still have Peace Cup in front of us and that's what we are focused on," said the Burundian tactician.

The former Rayon Sports skipper says he was disappointed the manner in which they lost their last two games at home against Mukura Victory Sports and Etincelles at home.

"What we are fighting for now is finishing in a good position, precisely in top-four."

The 2013 Peace Cup winners, AS Kigali, travel to Nyagatare grounds on Sunday where they will be facing eighth-placed Sunrise (26 points) on match-day 21 of the top tier league.

AS Kigali are seventh on the 16-team table with 27 points, eight behind SC Kiyovu who complete top four.