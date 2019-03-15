South Africa: Safa Announces FIFA eNations Cup 2019 South African Qualifiers

Photo: FIFA/Website screenshot

The first ever FIFA eNations Cup will be an invite-only exhibition event in 2019.

15 March 2019 - The South African Football Association (SAFA) and its technology provider Inqaku, in partnership with NAG and Vodacom 4U, are pleased to announce its participation in the inaugural FIFA eNations Cup.

Officially endorsed by FIFA as the National Championships of FIFA 19, the two winners of this event will represent South Africa at the eNations Cup in London on 13 and 14 April 2019 for a shot at their share of $150,000 cash prizes.

Event info

The event will be managed and hosted online via the AGCL website

There is no entry fee but participants must first register on AGCL to enter

Qualifiers will be played on Xbox One and PS4 consoles

64-player limit per console category with a single winner will be awarded in each platform category

Day One (Group Stage) held on Saturday 23 March 2019 from 11:00

Day Two (Playoffs) held on Sunday 30 March 2019 from 14:00

Participants can play in the qualifiers from home or any other venue with an internet connection

Rules

Participants must be at least 16 years old

Participants must be South African citizens

Participants must be in possession of a valid ID document and passport

Each winner will require a valid UK visa, at their own expense (FIFA and SAFA will assist with the supporting documents necessary for the application)

Hotel accommodation and an economy class return flight to London departing from the major airport closest to each winner's residence will be provided by FIFA, but additional costs (for example transport to and from the airport) is at your own expense

Entrants will be registered, verified with Home Affairs and issued e-sports-specific identity cards by SAFA's proprietary registration system, MYSAFA.