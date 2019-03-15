Kenya: AK Releases Selection Criteria for Continental Events

Athletics Kenya has released the selection criteria for Team Kenya for the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Under-18 and Under-20 Championships planned for April 13 to 20 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The trials for both the Under-18 and Under 20 teams are set for March 7 to 8 and March 21-22 respectively at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Athletics Kenya Youth Committee chairman Barnaba Korir disclosed that while there are no standards time and distances set for Under-18, most of the events in Under-20 have standards.

Korir indicated that Kenya will not have representatives in two field events in hammer and pole vault, since most of its young athletes have not been trained on the usage of the facilities.

The first two athletes across the line will make both the Under-18 and Under-20 teams, though those in Under-20 must have attained the qualifying marks.

However, there are no qualifying standards in women's 3,000m steeplechase in Under-20, while the men's qualifying time is 9:12.00.

The 4x100m men and women, 4x400m men and women, women's 5,000m race walk and men's 10,000m race walk also have no qualifying standard times.

Korir noted that the longest distances in Under-18 is 3,000m and 2,000m steeplechase for both girls and boys.

The Under-20 has 3,000m and 5,000m for women with the qualifying times of 9:40.00 and 16:40.00 respectively, while the men has 5,000m and 10,000m with the qualifying times of 14:9.00 and 30:50.0 respectively.

Korir said that vetting will be done on March 20 at Riadha House and warned of severe consequences for athletes and coaches who will be nabbed for age cheating.

The Under-18 trials will feature athletes aged 16 or 17 as at December 31 or born in 2002 or 2003, while the Under20 will have athletes aged 18 or 19 as at December 31 or born in 2000 or 2001.

Original birth certificates and passport will be required to prove the age of the athletes and a release letter from the school showing name, admission number, date of admission, class and date of birth.

Under-18 events:

Boys:- 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 110m, 400m hurdles, 2,000m steeplechase, 10,00m race walk, high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, javelin.

Girls:- 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 110m, 400m hurdles, 2,000m steeplechase, 5,000m race walk, high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, javelin.

Under-20 events:

Men;- 100m, 200m, 400, 800m, 5,000m, 10,000m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 3,000m steeplechase, 10,000m race walk, 4x100m, 4x400m,high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, javelin.

Women:- Men;- 100m, 200m, 400, 800m, 5,000m, 10,000m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 3,000m steeplechase, 5,000m race walk, 4x100m, 4x400m,high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, javelin.