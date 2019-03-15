Malawi: Mulanje Prepare for 'Double Ration' Maize Distribution

Mulanje — Over 36,000 people in Mulanje are set to receive two bags of maize each this month as they did not get for the month of February.

The 2018/2019 lean season food insecurity programme which started in December is expected to come to an end this month.

Mulanje District Council Director of Planning and Development (DPD), Emmanuel Bulukutu said during the District Civil Protection Committee (DCPC) review meeting on Tuesday that the exercise would be challenging as it will also need the council to double their efforts in distributing the maize.

"However, when we double the teams it means we will need to pay the extra members as well, which will be hard as we have insufficient funds in our account. But I believe we can do this," he said.

Bulukutu took the opportunity to urge Council members to utilize every gathering opportunity and disseminate massages against the killings and abductions of people with albinism.

"We need to take every opportunity in our gatherings to disseminate massages against the killings of our friends with the albino condition so that people in the communities help us in reporting unusual things happening in their areas," he said.

In 2018, Mulanje District registered three cases involving people with albinism.