15 March 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Ethiopia: FDRE and Afar and Gambella Opposition Movements Sign Reconciliation Agreement

Asmara — The Federal Democratic Government of Ethiopia and Afar and Gambella opposition movements have signed reconciliation agreement yesterday, 14 March in Asmara.

The reconciliation agreement between the FDRE and Afar opposition movement was signed by Ms. Aisha Mohammed, Minister of Defense of Ethiopia and Mr. Osman Mohammed, Deputy President of Afar region and the head of Afar opposition movement, Mr. Musa Ibrahim and head of Political Office, Gen. Arab Abdilla.

According to the agreement the Afar opposition movement that has been pursuing armed struggle will conduct its political activities through peaceful means inside Ethiopia. They also agreed to establish joint committee that will oversee the agreement.

The agreement reached by the FDRE and Gambella people liberation movement was signed by the President of Gambella region, Mr. Omod Ojulu and the Chairman of the opposition movement Mr. Okello Okixi.

The Chairman of the Gambella people liberation movement said that the movement will pursue its political activities through peaceful means inside Ethiopia.

