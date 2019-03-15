Kenya: Sonko Launches U.S.$70 Million Posh Homes for Low Earners

Photo: Nairobi News

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko breaks the ground for the River Bank Apartments, a Sh7 billion public residential apartments project in Ngara Estate.

The Nairobi County government has launched a Sh7 billion public residential apartments project in Ngara Estate.

The project, River Bank Apartments, will see 3,000 units comprising eight blocks with 34 storeys each put up for low and middle income earners in line with the government's commitment to provide affordable shelter for Kenyans.

The venture, undertaken by Erdemann Property Limited, is set to be completed in less than one and half years.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said his government had approved construction of more than 200,000 houses for middle and low income earners and this was just the beginning.

"To ensure that we are going to speedily achieve this, we have waived building approval fees and also want to engage contractors who will use local building materials and employ youth," Mr Sonko said during the ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday.

Erdemann Property Ltd Managing Director Zeyun Yang said each of the eight blocks, financed jointly by the national and county governments, will have 340 units, three lifts and two stairways.

GATED COMMUNITY

"We are going to construct a multi-billion-shilling gated community [and] an ultra-modern residential estate with a perimeter wall and street lighting.

"It will be easily accessible by both the public and private transport as the roads will be cabro-paved," Mr Yang said.

The other features include fire assembly points, spacious car parking, lounges and open kitchen designs, inbuilt wardrobes, commercial units, sufficient water supply with underground reservoirs, back-up electric generators and internet fibre connection.

"These are going to be the first of the government's pledged affordable houses for Kenyans. Nairobi is the first county to break the ground to start construction," he said.

Mr Yang said that compensation of traders, who were occupying the more than 10 acres of land next to Nairobi River acquired for the houses, has been completed.