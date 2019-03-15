Kenya/Angola: Gor Mahia's CAF Opponents Set Arrival Date

Angolan giants Petro Atletico de Luanda are scheduled to touch down in the country on Friday ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup group "D" final group game against Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

The round six encounter is slated for Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from 7pm.

A contingent of 41 - 21 players and 20 officials, depart Luanda-based Quatro de Fevereiro International airport at 2pm and are expected to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport at about 6pm.

They will have the mandatory feel of the pitch on Saturday.

Both teams are chasing maximum points to boost their chances of advancing to the quarterfinals, whose draw will be conducted on March 20 in Cairo, Egypt.

The group is evenly poised going into the final round of matches , with all teams with a chance of qualifying for the last eight.

Petro - who thumped Gor Mahia 2-1 in Luanda on February 13, are second on the table with seven points similar to third-placed Hussein Dey of Algeria who've an inferior goal difference of (-2) and Petro (+1).

Egytian side Zamalek - who visit Hussein Dey on the same day in Algiers, are top on eight points, while Gor are rock bottom on six.

"We have to put in 100 percent work rate in this game to win, no two ways about it," Gor tactician Hassan Oktay said after their 4-0 loss to Zamalek last Sunday in Alexandria.

Petro recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sporting de Cabinda in an Angolan top tier match on Wednesday, while their opponents face Kakamega Homeboyz on Thursday afternoon.

Petro are second on the 16-team Girabola table with 37 points, four below leaders and rivals Primeiro de Agosto who've played two games more (19).