South Africa: IEC Vetting Party Lists, Will Announce Contesting Parties Soon

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is working on verifying and vetting the candidate lists submitted to it by political parties on Wednesday.

Wednesday was the cut-off date for the submission of parties' candidate lists and to register to contest in the national and provincial elections to be held on May 8.

"Currently, the Electoral Commission is doing quality assurance on all the documents that were submitted by various political parties," IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said on Thursday.

They are also ensuring that candidate lists are being vetted and all documents are being verified, she said.

She said as soon as this process was completed, the IEC would issue a statement and inform the media which parties are competing in the elections.

On Wednesday ANC secretary general Ace Magashule revealed that Malusi Gigaba, Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini and Mosebenzi Zwane are on the ANC's list for the National Assembly.

EFF list 'balanced'

Gigaba and Dlamini have both been found to have lied under oath, while Mokonyane and Zwane's names feature regularly at the Zondo commission into state capture.

"Why do you single out people because they are out there in the media with allegations? Why don't you respect the universal principle which is applicable throughout the world? Why do we want to deal with Nomvula? For what? What has she done?" News24 reported Magashule as saying.

The EFF has also made its list public, revealing that its national chairperson, Dali Mpofu, is third on the list, with its leader, Julius Malema, and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, in the first and second spots.

"The list has a gender balance, consistent with the principle of a 'zebra' approach, on 50/50 percent representation. It also has a geographic spread, and age balance," EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who is seventh on the list, said in a statement.

"The list is as a result of a rigorous democratic process, that included each candidate being subjected to an internal secret ballot from the CIC (commander-in-chief), Julius Malema, to rest of the fighters. It has continuity and change: meaning it has retained hardworking fighters and added young revolutionaries, particularly from the Fees Must Fall movement," Ndlozi said.

Source: News24