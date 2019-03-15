Kenya: Former AFC Leopards Striker Signs for Bandari

Bandari Football Club have moved fast to fill the gap left by injured striker Wycliffe Ochomo by acquiring Nigerian forward Alex Orotomal.

The fleet footed goal poacher, who had a brief stint with AFC Leopards before moving to Ethiopia's St Georges, has signed a three months contract with an option of extension come June.

"I want to confirm that we have acquired the services of Orotomal, whom we expect to sharpen our striking force, which has been wanting since Ochomo got injured a month ago," Bandari Chief Executive officer Edward Oduor said on Thursday.

According to Oduor, the striker will be available for the dockers in their SportPesa Shield round of 32 clash against lower side Kayo FC this weekend.

Oduor said Bandari are still looking to beef up the squad further especially in midfield as they look to win their first league title.

Other players on Bandari's injury list include Wycliffe Lugogo and Fred Nkata.