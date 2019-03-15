Ghana: Post NAC/NAP Midwifery Online Examination Ends Successfully

press release

The March 2019 online licensing examination for the Post NAC/NAP Midwifery candidates organised by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana ended successfully throughout the country on Thursday.

In all, 1,073 candidates from 22 Nursing and Midwifery training schools offering Post NAC/NAP Midwifery took part in the examination in thirteen (13) accredited computer labs as examination centres across the nation.

The online licensing examination for the Post NAC/NAP Midwifery candidates is the first to be conducted since the programme was introduced. The candidates, after passing the licensing examination, will be registered by the Nursing and Midwifery Council as Registered Midwives.

Prior to the conduct of the examination, the Council embarked on a five-day sensitisation programme in all schools offering Post NAC/NAP Midwifery training across the nation to educate and create awareness on the online licensing examination for prospective Post NAC/NAP Midwifery candidates. A mock online examination was also conducted to prepare them for the main examination.

Mr. Felix Nyante, Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council said the examination had been smooth with no record of misconduct. "Since Monday, it has been smooth. We took our time to talk to the candidates and take them through the examination rules," he said.

He disclosed that since the introduction of the online licensing examination in September last year, the Council had conducted the examination for the Registered Mental Health Nursing, Post Basic and Post NAC/NAP Midwifery candidates.

Mr. Nyante noted that the Registered Community Nursing candidates would sit for the online examination in August/September this year followed by the other programmes next year.

Post NAC/NAP Diploma in Midwifery

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC) marked another milestone in midwifery history on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, with the inaugural launch of the Post NAC/NAP diploma in midwifery. The programme was initiated by the Council in collaboration with the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and other stakeholders including the Ministry of Health.

According to Mr. Felix Nyante, Registrar of the N&MC the Post NAC/NAP diploma in midwifery will seek to address the disparity in professional status between this cadre of practitioners and the direct diploma midwives.

"The programme will provide for equitable and appropriate placement of midwives in varied healthcare roles as in the case of those who do the diploma in midwifery" he added.

The Registrar also disclosed that trainees of this programme will be awarded a diploma by the University of Cape Coast after an 8-week top-up programme and also sit for the Council's licensing examination after which they will undertake the 1-year mandatory national service.

He said that the Council, UCC and other stakeholders will regularly review and update the curricula in order to ensure its continued relevance to the country's needs in midwifery services.

