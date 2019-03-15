Ghana: Sokode Shs Wins Independence Debate

Sokode Senior High School in the Volta Region are winners of this year's National Senior High Schools Debate, organized as part of Ghana's 62nd independence anniversary celebration.

They won the debate with 82.7 per cent score against 81.3 per cent by Acherensua Senior High School from the Brong Ahafo Region. During the debate on 'promoting lasting Peace and Unity, Traditional Rule offers a better option than the judicial system', Sokode Senior High School spoke in favour of the topic whilst Acherensua Senior High School argued against it.

For this feat, Sokode SHS received two desk top computers and 500 cedis for the teachers for training them. The laptops and desk tops where sponsored by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication.

Each of the four speakers took away a Dell laptop, Certificate of participation and 500 cedis.

In a keynote address read for him, the Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said debate has always been an integral part of Ghana's democratic system because it was a much civilised and better platform for discussions.

On this year's theme for the Independence Day Celebration 'Celebrating Peace and Unity', the Minister observed that the onus rested on all Ghanaians to nature the relative peace and unity the country was enjoying at all times through good behaviour, hence, wrong would be punished and good rewarded.

He congratulated the two schools on rising past the so called good and well known schools to reach the finals and encouraged them to continue to give out their best in their academic life to raise the flag of Ghana high.

Dr Prempeh said it was imperative for all Ghanaians to put in the right systems that would train the students to be better citizens to promote the peace and unity in the country.

This year's National Senior High School debate is the 22nd since it began.

