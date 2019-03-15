Sudan: Convening of Sudanese - Ethiopian Business Forum Discussed

Khartoum — The Chairman of Joint Sudanese-Ethiopian Business Council, Wagdi Mirghani , received in his office, Wednesday evening the Ethiopian ambassador to Sudan, Shiferaw Jarso..

The two sides discussed convocation of the Joint Ethiopian-Sudanese Business Forum in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa this year.

Wagdi stressed on necessity to open the branch of the Ethiopian Commercial Bank in Khartoum to enable businessmen to take advantage of opportunities between Sudan and Ethiopia, calling for benefit from port of Port Sudan in exports and imports.

He called the Ethiopian side to address problems facing a number of Sudanese businessmen in Ethiopia and implement a genuine economic programs between private sectors in the two countries. Sn/ab