Sudan: PCP Leader Calls On Govt to Abolish Emergency Measures

Khartoum — The Secretary-General of the opposition Popular Congress Party (PCP), Dr Ali El Haj has called on the government of Sudan to immediately repeal of the Emergency Laws, the release of all those sentenced under the State of Emergency, abolish the Emergency Courts, and to allow peaceful demonstration without restrictions.

In a press conference held at the headquarters of his party in Khartoum on Tuesday, El Haj said that "the emergency law has targeted politicians and demonstrators without taking any of the corrupt to emergency courts".

Security forces

He launched a harsh attack on the security forces and demanded that they "refrain from storming houses day and night, violating the sanctities and spreading terror among citizens". He described these violations as systematic practices, pointing out that the security forces are trained to act and that their practices that do not respect humanity cannot be tolerated.

He warned the security and justice agencies of the grave consequences of these violations, expressing concern of the issuance of Security Council resolutions under Chapter VII against Sudan in the event of continuing the violations.

Kober prison

The families of political prisoners in Kober prison have pointed out to the deterioration of the health environment in prison after the explosion of sewage, which affected the conditions of prisoners.

The daughter of the detainee Dr Abdelrahim Abdallah said that her father's health is very bad because of the environment and the food in prison.

She explained that her father is suffering from several chronic diseases and yet does not receive good treatment.

The family of the detainee, Magdi Akasha, said that the prison authorities had moved Magdi from Kober prison to Dabak prison, which made it difficult for the family to visit him and send him food and medicine.