Uganda: Arua Treason Case - Bobi Wine's Co-Accused Rearrested At Court

The Police Thursday afternoon re-arrested Musa Ssenyange, one of the 36 suspects charged with treason over stoning president Museveni's vehicle in Arua Municipality.

Mr Ssenyange, 31, was arrested at the Gulu High Court circuit shortly after appearing at the magistrate's court for mention of his case.

He had appeared before grade one Magistrate Isaac Imran Kintu with 35 others including Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, Kassiano Wadri (Arua Muncipality MP), Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo Municipality ) among others.

Mr Sseyange is accused of using a grader to block President Museveni's motorcades on August 18 in the run up to Arua Municipality by-election.

He was arrested by police officers and bundled into a Toyota Premio car with registration number UBE 128F at the Aswa River Region Police .

The accused defence lawyer Tonny Kitara told Daily Monitor in an interview that his client was arrested on orders of the West Nile Regional Police Criminal Investigative Officer Herbert Wanyoto.

"The reports we have is that my client was arrested over an alleged traffic offence he reportedly committed in August last year in Arua Municipality," Mr kitara said.

He added "We now understand that he (the accused) is being driven to Arua district by police,"

According to him, they are liaising with their counterparts in Arua to follow up the matter.

Mr Kitara also disclosed that there were attempts to re-arrest MP Zaake from the same facility but they failed.

Efforts to get contact from the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson were futile by press time as he didn't answer our phone calls.

Earlier on Thursday, the Magistrate adjourned the Arua treason case till July 4 when the accused will reappear in court for further mention of their case.