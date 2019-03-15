14 March 2019

Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Ghana: Receipt of the Emile Short Commission Report

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, 14th March 2019, received the report of the Emile Short Commission established, under article 278 of the Constitution, to inquire into the events and associated violence that occurred during the by-election held in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on 31st January, 2019.

The President expressed his appreciation to the members of the Emile Short Commission for their willingness to take up this difficult assignment, and thanked them for bringing it to a conclusion within the allotted time.

Government will study the contents, findings and recommendations of the report, and, in accordance with article 280 of the Constitution, will ensure that the relevant decisions taken on the report are communicated to the general public.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications

Ghana

